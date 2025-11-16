UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 259,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,066,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $321.44 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $622.83. The stock has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

