Unum Group $UNM Stock Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,362 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Unum Group by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $84.48.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

