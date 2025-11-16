Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,439,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,753,000 after acquiring an additional 501,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,671,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,858,000 after buying an additional 1,560,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 585,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,004,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 483,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 117,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Christina Choi sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $77,731.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,467.30. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $76,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,432.84. This represents a 12.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $663,204 over the last three months. 16.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 150.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.39%.The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

