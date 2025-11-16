Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VXF stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.56. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

