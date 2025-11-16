Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VSS stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

