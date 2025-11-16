Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 879,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $249.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

