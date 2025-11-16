Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $79,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $249.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

