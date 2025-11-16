Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Alberta Investment Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 176.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $650,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,498,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,988,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,565,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,794 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $617.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $768.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

