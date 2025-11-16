Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Lessened by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $617.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $614.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

