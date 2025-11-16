Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 176.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $293.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.67. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.54 and a 12-month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

