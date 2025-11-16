Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Position Decreased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,466,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Sabra R. Purtill bought 450 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,077.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,219.65. The trade was a 51.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $72,669.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,748.95. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 7,120 shares valued at $1,880,196. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $215.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.44%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.