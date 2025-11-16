Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,182,000 after acquiring an additional 434,053 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,586,000 after purchasing an additional 393,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $215.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.99 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Gregory Hendrick purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at $548,131.04. This trade represents a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $72,669.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,748.95. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and have sold 7,120 shares valued at $1,880,196. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

