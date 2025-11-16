Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERI. D. Boral Capital lowered their price objective on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:VERI opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.29. Veritone has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.42.
Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.
