Vestis Corporation $VSTS Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,692,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547,000 shares during the period. Vestis accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Vestis worth $55,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vestis by 196.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,842,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 1,883,106 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vestis by 700.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,982,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vestis by 49.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,001 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vestis by 163.6% during the first quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 57.0% during the first quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 3,309,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Trading Up 0.1%

VSTS opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vestis Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $706.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VSTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

