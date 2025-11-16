Viant Technology Inc. $DSP Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 267,326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $8,443,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 30.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 404,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 93,330 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $4,023,000. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.54 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. Viant Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

In other news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $85,448.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 356,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,643.32. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $126,548.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 423,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,271.15. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

