Visa Inc. $V Stock Position Trimmed by ANB Bank

ANB Bank lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.0% of ANB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ANB Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 194,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $329.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.16 and its 200 day moving average is $348.69. The firm has a market cap of $604.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

