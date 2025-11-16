Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $118.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.72. Walmart has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $816.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,365,487. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.