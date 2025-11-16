WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.8571.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WYFI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on WhiteFiber from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Monday, October 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock.

WhiteFiber Stock Down 9.4%

WYFI stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. WhiteFiber has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. WhiteFiber’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteFiber

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WhiteFiber during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in WhiteFiber during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

