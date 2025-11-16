Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSM. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.05. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $129.36 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,534,477.59. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,999.92. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 28.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 289,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,601,000 after acquiring an additional 52,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

