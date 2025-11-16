Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $120.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,758,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $7,515,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,564 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $365,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

