Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,940 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,125,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,375,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,718,000 after purchasing an additional 78,506 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 437,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $240.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.10 and a 200-day moving average of $301.11. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

