Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its position in Zscaler by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,263,655.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $299.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,109.07 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.