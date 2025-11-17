10,581 Shares in Towne Bank $TOWN Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,581 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Towne Bank during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Towne Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Towne Bank by 37.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Towne Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Towne Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Towne Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
Towne Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TOWN stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. Towne Bank has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.87.
Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $215.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.28 million. Towne Bank had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Towne Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.
Towne Bank Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
