10,581 Shares in Towne Bank $TOWN Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,581 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Get Towne Bank alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Towne Bank during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Towne Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Towne Bank by 37.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Towne Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Towne Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Towne Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Towne Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. Towne Bank has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $215.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.28 million. Towne Bank had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Towne Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Towne Bank Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Towne Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towne Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.