12,526 Shares in Yelp Inc. $YELP Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,526 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,980.64. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $39,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 201,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,874. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $376.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yelp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

