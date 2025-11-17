3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Cut to Strong Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

TGOPY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

3i Group Stock Performance

About 3i Group

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

