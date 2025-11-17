A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $416,640.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Roberts sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $416,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,380.08. The trade was a 36.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $621.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 285.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 15,414.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

