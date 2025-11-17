ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 12.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 274,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 58.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.78. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

