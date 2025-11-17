Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $331.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $323.03 and a one year high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

