Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 688.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $390,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,415. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently -15.90%.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
