Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 355.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 688.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $390,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,415. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.52 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.78.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -15.90%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

