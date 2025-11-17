Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) EVP Sells $390,762.00 in Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) EVP Kristen Soler sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $390,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,415. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -15.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.52 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra Research raised Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

