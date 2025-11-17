Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Alpha Tau Medical to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 28, 2025 at 12:00 AM ET.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $314.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.06. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRTS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Tau Medical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

