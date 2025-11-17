Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,806,000 after purchasing an additional 593,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,153,481,000 after purchasing an additional 727,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,962,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $276.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $292.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

