Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $276.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $292.01. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

