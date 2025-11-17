Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Carnegie Investment Counsel’s 9th Largest Position

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $101,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Arete boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.