Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.69 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.98.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

