Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 173.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $234.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. President Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

