Amer Sports (AS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Amer Sports to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $1.7281 billion for the quarter. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS.Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amer Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AS opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

AS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amer Sports from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 174.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amer Sports by 3,375.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amer Sports by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Amer Sports by 68.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

