Analysts Issue Forecasts for Select Medical FY2025 Earnings

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Select Medical in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.240 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

