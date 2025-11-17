Analysts Offer Predictions for Linamar FY2025 Earnings

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linamar in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $10.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.94. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.40.

Linamar stock opened at C$78.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$43.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.94.

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications.

