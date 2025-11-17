Analysts Offer Predictions for NexGen Energy FY2025 Earnings

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.27.

Shares of NXE opened at C$11.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.51. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.59 and a 1-year high of C$13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

