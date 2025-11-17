Analysts Offer Predictions for Passage Bio FY2025 Earnings

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Passage Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($13.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.40). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $260.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Passage Bio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Passage Bio to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Passage Bio Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of PASG stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 19,783 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $138,283.17. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 611,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,509.96. This trade represents a 3.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 32,008 shares of company stock valued at $223,726 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Passage Bio stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Passage Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

