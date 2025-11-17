Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL):

11/16/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

11/5/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/30/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/1/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $29.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other news, insider Todd Anderman sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $137,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 87,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,589.12. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $258,787.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,227,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,856,017.76. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,806 shares of company stock worth $727,648. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

