Analysts Set Expectations for SKYX Platforms FY2025 Earnings

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SKYX Platforms in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for SKYX Platforms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SKYX. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded SKYX Platforms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised SKYX Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SKYX Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SKYX Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. SKYX Platforms has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $203.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -3,843.18.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a negative return on equity of 3,407.81%. The business had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 685.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SKYX Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth $254,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 201,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 513,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 118,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

