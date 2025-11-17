Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Stock Holdings Lifted by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $226.01 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $242.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

