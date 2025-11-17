Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $40.98 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 6.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

AVGO stock opened at $342.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

