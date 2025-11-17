Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Get Array Digital Infrastructure alerts:

AD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Array Digital Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Array Digital Infrastructure from $82.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Array Digital Infrastructure

Array Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

AD opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16. Array Digital Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Array Digital Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter.

Array Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Array Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.