Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

AD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Array Digital Infrastructure from $82.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Array Digital Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Array Digital Infrastructure Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Array Digital Infrastructure stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. Array Digital Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16.

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter. Array Digital Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

Array Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

