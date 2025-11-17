Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases 49,497 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,603.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49,497 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO opened at $342.46 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.09 and a 200 day moving average of $296.20.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
