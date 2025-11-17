Atb Cap Markets Expects Lower Earnings for Bird Construction

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.88.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$25.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$17.52 and a 1 year high of C$31.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

